Two people charged in connection with thefts from cars in Bedford

Two people have been charged in connection with a spate of thefts and attempted thefts from motor vehicles in the Goldington area of Bedford.

Drew Meakins, 29, of Old Road, Barton-le-Clay and Dannielle Cobb, 21, of Bilberry Road, Clifton, were both charged with conspiracy to commit theft.

Meakins has been remanded in custody until a future court date and Cobb has been released on bail.