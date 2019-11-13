Two more suspects arrested in major drugs operation in Bedford

Two men in their 20s from the Bedford area were arrested in a series of coordinated warrants by Bedfordshire Police yesteday morning (Tuesday).

Around 50 officers and staff took part in the operation, which was led by the force’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Ten people have now been arrested as part of this wider operation over the past month, which has targeted three suspected drugs lines in the town.

Detective inspector Graham McMillan, from SOCU, said: “Our message to anyone running a drugs line in Bedford is clear – we are coming after you.

“Drug dealing drives much of the most serious violence we deal with every day, with this organised crime often involving the exploitation of children and other vulnerable people.

“We are determined to take those peddling in this miserable industry off the streets, as well as signposting those with addiction issues to help and support services.”

Multiple addresses in the Bedford area were subject to warrants this morning, with further operational activity still taking place around the town.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and are currently in police custody.

If you have any information about drug dealing please report it to 101 or through the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.

All of this information is fed into police intelligence systems and can help the force tackle organised crime.