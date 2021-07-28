Two more arrested as part of murder investigation in Carlton near Bedford

A further two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in a village near Bedford.

Kamil Leszczynski, 33, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, was discovered on July 1 at around 4.30pm close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between Carlton and Turvey.

On Wednesday, July 21, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU) arrested a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s, both from the Northamptonshire area, in connection to the incident.

Murder detectives at the crime scene near Carlton

Detective Superintendent Ian Simmons, from MCU, said: “While we have made two further arrests in the case, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who knew Kamil, had knowledge of his whereabouts in the lead up to July 1, or if you have any knowledge of the fields where his body was found.

“No matter how insignificant a piece of information seems, it could play a vital role in our investigation, so please get in touch.”

One man has been released on bail and the second was released under investigation, as police enquiries continue.

If you have any information, call 101 or report it online quoting Operation Helianthus.