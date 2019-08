A teenager has been arrested following reports of two men being arrested at axepoint.

Police were called at around 5am the incident was reported on Foster Hill Road, Bedford. The offender was said to be armed with what was believed to be an axe.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with this incident, and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 53 of August 5.