Two men jailed over brutal axe and machete attack in Bedford street

Two men who carried out a retribution attack with an axe and a machete have been jailed for more than 10 years.

Gary Lecky and Mohammed Hussain got out of a car armed with their weapons and attacked their victim in Alexandra Road, Bedford last October.

They struck the victim multiple times with their weapons, leaving him with serious injuries to his face, head, neck and left hand.

Gary Lecky

Lecky and Hussain then left the scene in the same vehicle.

A Bedfordshire Police PCSO was on patrol in the area and rushed to the scene to help the victim, while armed officers were able to track the car Lecky and Hussain left the scene in.

They traced the car back to a hotel in Bedford and CCTV enquiries enabled detectives to identify Hussain and Lecky.

Lecky was seen wearing the same distinctive hat in the hotel less than half an hour before the attack took place, as well as on Alexandra Road when the incident unfolded.

Mohammed Hussain

Phone records were also used to link Hussain to the incident.

It is believed the attack was carried out in retaliation to an earlier assault in Bedford.

Lecky, 57, of Hitchin Road, Luton, and Hussain, 30, of Gibbons Road, Bedford, last week pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

Both were jailed for five years and four months for the assault and 12 months for the weapons offence, which will be served at the same time.

Footage from the hotel

Two other men were also sentenced after pleading guilty to assisting an offender in connection to the incident.

Anthony Honeybourne, 35, of no fixed address, received a jail term of 16 months, while a fourth man was given a suspended sentence for the same offence.

Investigation officer Emily Partington, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "This was a shocking and premeditated attack where Lecky and Hussain were intent on causing the victim serious harm.

"Given the weapons involved and the brutal nature of the attack, it is lucky that the victim did not suffer even more serious injuries."

CCTV at Alexandra Road