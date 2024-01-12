Two men from Kempston Hardwick arrested for throwing bricks and bottles at police

They were targeted along with others as part of a cross-border operation tackling organised crime

Two men from Kempston Hardwick and a further two in Suffolk have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on violence and organised crime.

Bedfordshire Police officers teamed up with Thames Valley Police, Suffolk Police, Cambridgeshire Police, Northamptonshire Police to carry out a series of early morning raids yesterday (Thursday).

Two men in their 30s – from Kempston Hardwick – were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder relating to an incident that took place in October 2023, where bricks and bottles were thrown at police officers.

One of these men was also arrested on suspicion of burglary offences in connection with a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts in a neighbouring county.

Two others suspected of involvement in the burglaries were arrested in Suffolk. All four men have been charged and remanded ahead of future court appearances. As well as the arrests, two cars suspected of being used in crime were seized.

In total, raids were carried out at multiple addresses in Kempston Hardwick, Bedford, Sandy and Eaton Bray, as well as locations in Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Inspector Milo Brown said: “The success of this operation is a testament to the dedication and seamless collaboration of everyone involved.

“This includes the vital support provided by our partner agency colleagues at Bedford Borough Council, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue.

“Operations like this demonstrate our shared commitment to disrupting criminal activity, even when it crosses county borders.