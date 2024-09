Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Two men have been charged with rape and kidnap after a woman was attacked in a vehicle in a layby in Shortstown on Monday.

Robert Balcan, 22, and Adrian Madarasz, 25, both of Evans Croft, Shortstown were charged today (Friday) with one count of rape and one count of kidnap.

They appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon where they were remanded into custody ahead of a further court appearance on September 30.