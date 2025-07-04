Two men charged with drug offences after Bedford county lines crackdown

Cash seized. Picture: Beds Police

Two men have been charged following a raid in Bedford - connected to county lines drug dealing.

Officers joined County Lines Intensification Week, a coordinated national initiative which focuses on breaking up drug supply lines and protecting those at risk of exploitation by criminal networks.

A property in Bedford was raided by officers in the early hours of June 24 as they targeted a drug supply network suspected of distributing Class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine. The two men in their 20s were charged with drug offences and possession of criminal property.

Four county lines were shut down as officers carried out several raids. The force seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs, five knives, five other weapons, 28 mobile phones and more than £36,000 in cash.

Teams also ran events in schools, transport hubs and at pop-up stands across the county, helping to educate young people and the wider public about the signs and risks of county lines.

Detective Superintendent Graham Bates from Bedfordshire Police said: “County lines activity continues to be a major driver of serious violence and antisocial behaviour affecting our communities.

“Dismantling these networks is vital to keeping people safe, and last week’s efforts reflect the wider work underway to tackle serious and organised crime in Bedfordshire.

“But we can’t do it alone, and we’re urging residents to continue reporting concerns and suspicious activity to us. This could be anything from witnessing a drug deal to noticing an increase in antisocial behaviour in your area.

“Your information could be key to helping us disrupt these criminal operations and protect those most at risk.”