Two men charged over stabbing outside Bedford school

Two men have been charged in relation to a stabbing that took place near a Bedford school on Monday.

Mohammed Rahman, 24, of Cobden Square, and Haseeb Akhtar, 21, of Sturmer Road, were charged onTuesday, with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

They have been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

High visibility patrols have been stepped up in the Brickhill area following the incident.

Police were called at around 11.30am to reports that an 18-year-old teenager had been stabbed in the leg in Kennet Rise.

The incident happened outside St Thomas More School but police point out the victim wasn’t a pupil at the school. The injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Matt Inwood, said: “We take knife crime seriously, and are dedicated to driving down knife crime in the county.”

Call 101 quoting incident 147 of November 5 or visit the Beds Police online reporting centre if you can help.

