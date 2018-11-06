Two men arrested over stabbing outside school in Bedford

Two men have been arrested in relation to a stabbing that took place near a Bedford school yesterday.

Police were called at around 11.30am to reports that an 18-year-old teenager had been stabbed in the leg in Kennet Rise, Bedford.

The incident happened outside St Thomas More School but police point out the victim wasn’t a pupil at the school.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital. His injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.

Two men, a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old both from Bedford, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and are currently in custody.

Detective Sergeant Matt Inwood, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident at this time, but would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it and has information that could help us with our enquiries.

“We take knife crime seriously, and are dedicated to driving down knife crime in the county.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 147 of 5 November or visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.