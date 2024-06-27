Two men arrested in Bedford town centre - one for breach of bail and the other recalled to prison
One man was wanted for breaching his court bail conditions for two assaults, and the other was wanted on recall to prison.
PC Munday wrote on social media: "Whilst completing patrols this morning in the town centre, I was directed to this gentleman, who despite only being in court two days ago, was already breaching his court bail conditions for two assaults.
"My other colleague PC641 Mitchel, also single crewed, had to divert to another male who was wanted on recall to prison, and was subsequently arrested.
"Having taken six officers to get him in the police van from his original arrest this could have gone two ways. Thankfully, he decided to see sense, listen to reason and not put up a fight. Handcuffed and transported to custody he awaits his court appearance tomorrow. My thanks to the officer from offender management who came out to check all was well."