Two men arrested in Bedford town centre - one for breach of bail and the other recalled to prison

PC Munday (standing) and the man who was arrested for breaching his court bail conditions for two assaults. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Officers collared two men in Bedford town centre this morning (June 27).

One man was wanted for breaching his court bail conditions for two assaults, and the other was wanted on recall to prison.

PC Munday wrote on social media: "Whilst completing patrols this morning in the town centre, I was directed to this gentleman, who despite only being in court two days ago, was already breaching his court bail conditions for two assaults.

"My other colleague PC641 Mitchel, also single crewed, had to divert to another male who was wanted on recall to prison, and was subsequently arrested.