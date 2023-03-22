Two men arrested in Bedford and thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized

One was arrested for intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, the other for cannabis

Two men have been arrested and thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized in Bedford.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, with a second man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of the same drugs supply offence for cannabis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man in his 40s was arrested in the Goldington area and the man in his 20s was arrested in the Queen’s Park area.

Two men in Bedford and one in Luton were arrested for drugs offences

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven arrests have now been made in connection to the major police operation tackling a suspected organised crime group in Bedford

Brothers Shabaz and Shazad Miah were arrested earlier this year and were last week jailed for almost nine years between them for drug offences.

Class A drugs and cash worth £30,000 were seized in Bedford when both brothers were arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then on Monday (March 20), community officers in Luton arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Pugh, the community policing lead for serious and organised crime, said: “We are determined to take down criminal gangs which tear at the fabric of our communities.

“Enforcement is an important piece of this puzzle and we are making significant progress in disrupting the activities of suspected organised crime groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would encourage people to keep reporting things like drug dealing to us so we can take action and make our communities safer.”