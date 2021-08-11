Two men arrested and one person taken to hospital after fight involving 10 people in Bedford

Shops have been shut as police deal with incident

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 5:18 pm

Police are asking people to avoid Wendover Drive, in Bedford, at the moment (Wednesday) following what has been described as a "disorder" involving 10 people.

Shops have shut and one person has been taken to hospital following the incident.

Two two men have also been arrested.

Avoid Wendover Drive at the moment

There is a partial lane closure in the area so police are asking people to avoid Wendover Drive.