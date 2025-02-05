Two men arrested after drugs, cash and stolen goods seized in Bedford 'cuckooed' property
Officers inspected an address in the Queen's Park area on Sunday (February 2), following concerns for its vulnerable occupant.
Once inside, they found the tenant – along with two young males who were detained.
Cuckooing is where criminals take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for their illegal activity.
Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "A large quantity of suspected class A drugs, a large amount of cash and suspected stolen goods were found inside the property.
"Enquiries in relation to the goods are ongoing."
Both males were arrested for possession with intent to supply (PWITS) and handling stolen goods.
They were taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing.