Two jailed for more than 20 years for ruthless assault in Bedford

Two men have been jailed after brutally assaulting a man outside his home in Bedford, leaving him with a bleed on the brain and multiple fractures.

Ashley McGrath, 18, of the Queens Park area of Bedford, was sentenced to nine years and ten months in prison, while Benjamin Clarke, 30, of High Street, Bedford, was jailed for a total of ten years and nine months.

Ashley McGrath

Both were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Luton Crown Court which concluded on Friday (15 February).

They were arrested shortly after beating their victim unconscious, in a brutal attack which happened in High Street, on 31 October after a disagreement between the offenders and the victim, who were known to each other.

Detective Constable Lisa Whitson said: “This was a ruthless and violent assault by the two men which caused serious injuries to the victim, including fractures to the cheek and wrist, and a bleed on the brain. It is by sheer luck that their victim did not sustain even worse injuries.

“Violence has no place in our society and I’m pleased that McGrath and Clarke have both been handed such severe sentences. I hope this sends a lesson to anyone else who thinks that it’s acceptable to use their fists to settle an argument.”