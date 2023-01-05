The Fox & Hounds in Riseley

Two people were injured after an ‘horrendous’ incident at a Riseley Pub in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Celebrations at The Fox & Hounds pub came to an abrupt end after the fight, believed to involve a group of six men aged between 18 and 21, broke out.

All of the suspects were wearing either tracksuits or jeans.

Detective Constable Craig Storey, investigating, said: “This was an horrendous yet isolated incident which has resulted in a man and a woman sustaining injuries.

“We’re committed to finding those responsible, and so are turning to the public for any information that could help assist our investigation.

“If you were at the pub and witnessed the incident or were in the surrounding areas and have any information or mobile phone footage of the group involved, please get in touch with us”.

