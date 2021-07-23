Two good Samaritans save woman as she's assaulted at Priory Marina in Bedford
Did you help her? If so, police want to hear from you
A woman was assaulted in the Priory Marina on Friday (July 16) - and police are appealing for two men who stepped in to help.
At approximately 6pm, a woman was assaulted when two men intervened and separated her from the offender.
PC Brian Reason said: “We would really like to speak to those two good Samaritans who stepped in and helped the woman.
“Their brave action allowed her to leave the area safely and report the assault to us.”
A man in his 20s from Bedford was arrested and later bailed in connection to this incident.
If you have information, contact the police online or call 101 and quote reference number 40/37063/21.