Two good Samaritans save woman as she's assaulted at Priory Marina in Bedford

A woman was assaulted in the Priory Marina on Friday (July 16) - and police are appealing for two men who stepped in to help.

At approximately 6pm, a woman was assaulted when two men intervened and separated her from the offender.

PC Brian Reason said: “We would really like to speak to those two good Samaritans who stepped in and helped the woman.

Did you help a woman in Priory Marina?

“Their brave action allowed her to leave the area safely and report the assault to us.”

A man in his 20s from Bedford was arrested and later bailed in connection to this incident.