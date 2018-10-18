Two cousins convicted of terror campaign against their Bedford aunt

Two young Kempston cousins have been convicted of a terrifying campaign of harassment – against their own auntie.

Vishal Nahar and Aman Gill made threatening anonymous phone calls to 50-year-old Sangita Nahar and covered her car with eggs, chicken bones, and food waste on numerous occasions.

Sangita, who was reduced to a “trembling,nervous wreck”, had no idea who her torturers were – until she hid a CCTV camera inside her car outside her Putnoe home.

“When I saw the faces of my own nephews on camera I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she said. “Why would anybody want to be so cruel to a member of their own family?” she said.

Nahar, aged 20, and 19-year-old Gill were last week sentenced in court for harassment, Sangita has no idea why she was their target.

“One of the boys is my brother’s son and the other my sister’s son. I used to cuddle them and sit them on my knee when they were little. Admittedly there was a family rift and we were not in contact for some years. But there was no excuse for this,” she said.

Nahar, who lives in Manor Drive, is the brother of Rukka Nahar, the actress who plays Asha in Hollyoaks. He and Gill, from Park Road, both pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates’ Court to a campaign of harassment between November and December last year.

They each received a 12- month community order and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Both were given restraining orders that prevent them from coming within 100m of the victim and her address.

They must also pay a victim’s surcharge of £300.

Meanwhile Sangita has praised the police for the way they investigated her case.

PC Sophie Evans said: “We treat all reports of harassment seriously. This kind of behaviour leaves lasting distress on the victim and we won’t tolerate this in our county.”

She added: “I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and her support throughout our investigation.

“Hopefully this sentence will serve as a warning and deter others from this kind of behaviour in the future.”

Any victims of threatening behaviour, stalking or harassment should report it to police either through the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101.