Two conmen jailed after targeting Bedford pensioner by pretending to be police officers

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Aug 2024, 10:34 GMT
Two fraudsters who were part of an organised crime group pretending to be police officers to con elderly victims out of tens of thousands of pounds, have been jailed.

They targeted pensioners in Bedford and Houghton Regis

George Hill, 31, of Clerkenwell Road in London, and Harry Caen-Reilly, 31, of Napier Road, Ashford in Surrey, were each sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

Detectives found the pair were behind attempts to trick unsuspecting victims out of their money in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, in a practice typically referred to as courier fraud.

From left, Harry Caen-Reilly and George HillFrom left, Harry Caen-Reilly and George Hill
In one incident, the pair targeted an 88-year-old man in Bedford, saying they were police officers investigating counterfeit currency – on that occasion, the victim suspected the men were imposters and refused to give them the money.

When they gained the trust of an 82-year-old woman in Houghton Regis using the same MO, they persuaded her to hand over £23,000 in cash to aid their enquiries.

Across five cases linked to the pair in November 2023, they defrauded victims out of nearly £50,000 and were unsuccessful in attempts to obtain a further £100,000.

Courier fraud is the term for when fraudsters contact people purporting to be a police officer or bank official seeking assistance investigating a fictional police operation.

After establishing a level of trust, they look to convince the victim to use money stored at home or withdrawn from a bank to help with the fake investigation, and then send a courier to collect the funds.

At a Luton Crown Court hearing on Friday, August 2, both men were jailed for two years and eight months, after Hill had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, and Caen-Reilly was found guilty after trial for the same offence.

Detective Constable Lisa Hunt, from Eastern Region Special Operations Unit’s Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Courier fraud is one of the most destructive crime types we come across, particularly due to the complete lack of conscience that offenders demonstrate by exploiting society’s most vulnerable.

“Hill and Caen-Reilly went out of their way to target vulnerable people across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, defrauding several victims out of significant sums of money.

“Our dedicated teams were able to deploy quickly to apprehend them and bring both to justice, and continue to investigate any others who may be part of the same network.

“I would urge the public to be live to the fact that criminals are looking to exploit vulnerable and elderly people in particular, and encourage people to speak with loved ones about the threat.”

More information about courier fraud can be found on the Action Fraud website. To report a suspected case, 0300 123 2040.

If you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card to a courier, call your bank straight away to cancel the card.

