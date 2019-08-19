Two cars targeted in Bedford arson attack

A car was set on fire, and a nearby house damaged by the blaze, following an arson attack in Queens Park in the early hours of Friday morning (August 16).

The incident took place at around 12.40am in Cutcliffe Place, when a black Vauxhall Corsa was set on fire. The front door and pathway of a nearby house also sustained fire damage, and what is believed to be flammable liquid was poured over a second vehicle - a silver Vauxhall Meriva.

A broken vodka bottle and a lighter were found close by.

Investigation Officer Emily Partington, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who knows anything or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area before or after the incident.

“Luckily no one was injured, but whoever is responsible for this arson was intending to cause extensive damage to someone’s property and could have also endangered several lives.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with IO Partington by calling 101 or via the force’s online reporting centre quoting reference 40/47170/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 1111.