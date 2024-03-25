Two break-ins at Elstow Post Office in as many days
Thieves have targeted Elstow Post Office twice in as many days.
Last night, the business was hit as well as a few days ago. In a post on social media, the Post Office apologised for the inconvenience and said it was improving security.
Police confirmed they were called to reports of a burglary at 4am today (Monday).
One man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary, and currently remains in police custody for questioning.
Officer said if you have any info, call 101 and quote reference 40/16060/24.
The Post Office post on social media said: “Regarding questions around smoke billowing from the building. This was due to a fogger that was recently installed as one of the [security] measures. This worked perfectly and was triggered when The Post Office alarm went off, thus filling the building with fog.”