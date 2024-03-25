Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thieves have targeted Elstow Post Office twice in as many days.

Last night, the business was hit as well as a few days ago. In a post on social media, the Post Office apologised for the inconvenience and said it was improving security.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a burglary at 4am today (Monday).

Elstow Post Office

One man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary, and currently remains in police custody for questioning.

Officer said if you have any info, call 101 and quote reference 40/16060/24.