Two boys steal teenager's bike in Bedford robbery at Jubilee Skate Park

Two boys stole a teenager's bike in Bedford's Jubilee Skate Park on Sunday, August 31

Police are hoping for your help after a teenage boy was robbed in Jubilee Skate Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two boys approached the teen at around 3pm on Sunday, August 31 and took the bike which is dark grey with a light blue sign on it and a white fox on the suspension.

The rims, handlebars, grips and brakes are all black.

The suspects are described as white, believed to be aged between 15 and 16 and were both riding bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One had a brown beard and was wearing a jumper with dark-coloured joggers. The second boy was wearing a light grey tracksuit.

If you saw what happened, have any info or have seen the bike, call the police on 101 or report it online, quoting 40/50297/25.