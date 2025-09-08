Two boys steal teenager's bike in Bedford robbery at Jubilee Skate Park

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:42 BST
Two boys stole a teenager's bike in Bedford's Jubilee Skate Park on Sunday, August 31
Police are hoping for your help after a teenage boy was robbed in Jubilee Skate Park.

Two boys approached the teen at around 3pm on Sunday, August 31 and took the bike which is dark grey with a light blue sign on it and a white fox on the suspension.

The rims, handlebars, grips and brakes are all black.

The suspects are described as white, believed to be aged between 15 and 16 and were both riding bikes.

One had a brown beard and was wearing a jumper with dark-coloured joggers. The second boy was wearing a light grey tracksuit.

If you saw what happened, have any info or have seen the bike, call the police on 101 or report it online, quoting 40/50297/25.

