Officers in Bedford have arrested two ‘troublesome’ brothers in relation to two separate incidents of assault.

A man was arrested on Thursday evening near Tavistock Street in relation to an assault on St Peter’s Street.

On realising who he was, a police community safety officer (PCSO) suspected his brother – wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to another assault – would likely be nearby.

The PCSO had attempted to catch him in Pigeon Square earlier that day but the suspect had disappeared by the time police attended to arrest him.

Two men were arrested thanks to the officer's quick-thinking.

But following his brother’s arrest, the officer found him nearby with some of the other ‘problematic street drinkers’.

The brothers, described as ‘troublesome’ by the officer, both remain in custody.