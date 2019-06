Two Bedford teenagers have appeared in court charged with burglary in connection with an incident in Kimbolton Road, Bedford, on Monday, May 20.

Jake McLeod-Hay, 18, of Warwick Avenue, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with burglary dwelling and has been remanded into custody pending a further hearing.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the offence and was given a six-month youth rehabilitation order.