Evan Beldon and Mohammed Moosah Khan

Two drug dealers have been jailed for a combined total of eight and a half years.

Mohammed Moosah Khan was sentenced to three years in a young offender institution after being caught on CCTV dealing drugs in Bedford and dumping a bag of class A drugs when police arrived at the scene.

And Evan Beldon, from Maulden, will spend five and a half years behind bars for playing a ‘significant role’ in a Biggleswade drugs line.

Khan, 20, of Hallwicks Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was sentenced on Wednesday, July 17.

Meanwhile Beldon, 25, of Wingfield Avenue, was arrested in April after police linked him to six phones being used in the Class A drugs line, which operated for around nine months. When he was arrested, police found the phone linked to the drugs line in his pocket.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (25 July) after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Detective Constable Adam Geary from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said: “Two more drug dealers are now off our streets and are no longer a risk to our communities.

“Both these men completely disregarded the damage they were doing in bringing Class A drugs into the county, especially as we know that drug crime fuels violence, as well as the exploitation of children, young people and vulnerable adults being cuckooed and abused.

“Drugs continue to be a scourge on our society, which is why it’s so important that we continue with our efforts targeting the people running these drugs lines.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing can report to police via the online reporting tool.