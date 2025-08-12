Two arrested with a knife following fight in Bedford's St Cuthbert's Street

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Aug 2025, 13:14 BST
Two people have been arrested with a knife following a fight in St Cuthbert's Street, Bedfordplaceholder image
Two people are currently in police custody on suspicion of knife offences following a fight last night (Monday).

The incident happened at around 11.40pm in St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford.

Following a tip-off from the public, council CCTV operators directed officers to two men seen running along a nearby street – one holding a knife, which he passed to the other.

Officers quickly arrested the pair on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place. They remain in custody for questioning.

