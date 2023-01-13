Two arrested for drugs offences and THIS machete found in Bedford property

Police arrested two people and discovered THIS MACHETE at a house in Kempston Road.

Officers visited the Bedford property following intel regarding potential cuckooing there and concerns for the occupant.

Advertisement

And once there, police became even more anxious and forced entry.

There was clear evidence of drugs and weapons in the property – including this nasty-looking machete

In a post on social media, officers said: “Once inside the property there was clear evidence of the preparation of drugs for supply, drug use as well as drugs and weapons – including the nasty-looking machete.”

Two people found in were arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs along with other offences.

Advertisement

Cuckooing is the practice of taking over the home of a vulnerable person in order to establish a base for drug dealing.