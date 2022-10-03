Two arrested as police investigate suspected stabbing on Prebend Street in Bedford

Two men have been arrested as police investigating a suspected stabbing in Bedford.

The men – one in his 50s and one in his 30s – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It was initially thought that he had been involved in a road traffic collision – but he had suffered a suspected stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating a violent disorder on Prebend Street

Detective Constable Jessica Benham, investigating, said: “We are looking to establish the circumstances which caused this man’s injuries and are particularly interested in a grey Ford S-MAX and a white Mercedes Vito.

“We have made two arrests in connection with this and are pursuing several lines of enquiry. If you have any information, then please get in touch right away.”