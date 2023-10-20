Two arrested and weapons and drugs seized in police raids in Kempston Hardwick

News you can trust since 1845
A man in his 20s and one in his 30s were arrested
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST
Cannabis plants and weapons seized by Bedfordshire Police in the drugs busts

Two men have been arrested and weapons and drugs seized early morning police raids.

Bedfordshire Police swooped on the two properties in Kempston Hardwick in the early hours of Wednesday (October 18).

Weapons including knives and a knuckle-duster were seized during searches of the properties, along a suspected Class B drugs, cannabis plants, cash, and drug dealing paraphernalia.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of suspected Class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon. Another man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of a bladed article. Both men have been charged and bailed under strict conditions ahead of future court appearances.

Superintendent Rachael Glendenning, who led the operation, said: “This activity is the latest result in our ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply and distribution of illegal drugs in Bedfordshire. We know that drugs are often the driving force behind much of the violence and criminality we encounter, so we will continue to work tirelessly to target the source of these issues and take strong action against those involved.“