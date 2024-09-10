Two arrested after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Kempston's Addison Howard Park

Two men have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Kempston over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called just after 9.10pm on Monday, August 26 to reports a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted by two men in Addison Howard Park.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with the incident. One man in his 30s was released on bail whilst enquiries continue, and the other man who is in his 50s, is currently in police custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Rachael Foy, from the force’s dedicated Protecting Vulnerable People team said: “We have been following several lines of enquiry in relation to this and are continuing to work with and support the victim but would still urge anyone with information to come forward.

Police were called just after 9.10pm on Monday, August 26 to reports a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted by two men in Addison Howard Park, Kempston

“We know there has been some concern around this and want to reassure people that we are doing all we can to progress this investigation, as part of our wider mission to tackle male violence against women and girls and make Bedfordshire a safer place.

"If you have been a victim of sexual offences, please remember it is never too late to report and we are here to listen and support.”

If you have any info, report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference Operation Iceskate or crime reference number 40/47733/24.