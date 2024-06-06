Two arrested after Mercedes and BMW stolen in Bedford - but police still hunting for two more suspects
Police are hunting for two suspects after a BMW and Mercedes were stolen from Bedford.
Two men were arrested hours after the cars were taken from the Wixams and Brickhill areas in the early hours of Saturday (June 1).
They have since been charged with multiple vehicle theft offences and remanded into custody.
But Bedford Community Policing Team say there are still two outstanding suspects involved they are keen to identify.
If you think you have information, or CCTV or dashcam footage that could help the investigation, contact police on 101 or report online, quoting reference 40/29883/24.