Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting for two suspects after a BMW and Mercedes were stolen from Bedford.

Two men were arrested hours after the cars were taken from the Wixams and Brickhill areas in the early hours of Saturday (June 1).

They have since been charged with multiple vehicle theft offences and remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Bedford Community Policing Team say there are still two outstanding suspects involved they are keen to identify.