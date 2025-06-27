Two 21-year-old men named and charged over Bedford stabbing which left victim in hospital
The two men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Bedford last Friday June 20.
Police were called at around 9.40pm to reports that a man had been stabbed in Iddesleigh Road.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Remus Rotariu, aged 21, of Conquest Road, Bedford, has been charged with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and possession of a knife/bladed article. He has been remanded into custody. Jayden Kalyan, aged 21, of Aire Walk, Bedford, has been charged with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH). He has been released on conditional court bail.
Two other men were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.