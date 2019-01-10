Tribute to teenager who has died following motorycle crash in Bedford

A tragic teenage pillion passenger has died after he was involved in a serious road collision in Kempston.

Nylo Markham, 18, who lived in Victoria Road, Bedford, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after the Bromham Road crash.

He died two days later.

Nylo’s grieving sister Ashliee has now launched a fundrasing appeal to raise £1,000 towards his funeral.

She said: “We are trying to raise a bit of money to go towards making sure my cheeky, amazing, loving brother gets the send off he deserves. Anything extra will be donated to the hospital that cared so well for him in his last hours.”

Ashliee added: “We are overwhelmed with the amount of support and love. Nylo made such a positive impact on so many people which definitely shows, so thank you from the entire family.”

You can donate to the fund via www.gofundme.com/nylo039s-send-off.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision between a car and a motorcycle shortly after 6pm on January 3.

Following Nylo’s death, 27-year-old Bedford man Ryan Glanfield has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Glanfield, 27, who lives in Victoria Road, has also been charged with causing death by taking without the owner’s consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on February 11, say police.