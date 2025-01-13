Tribute to 'family man' Alan found dead in Bedford as community thanked for efforts to find him

Alan. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

The family of a man found dead in Bedford has thanked the community for their support.

Alan's body was found in a shallow brook near to Oasis Beach Pool on Saturday, January 4, after he had been reported missing.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Alan's family would like to thank the community for all their efforts in searching for Alan, who they described to be very much a family man."

His death is not being treated as suspicious.