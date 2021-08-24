Tip-off from residents leads to drugs bust at Bedford address

Police carried out a drugs bust at a house in Foster Hill Road yesterday (Monday) following a tip-off from residents.

One man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis - and a large number of cannabis plants were also seized.

Sergeant James West, from the force’s Central Intelligence Bureau, said: “We have acted upon reports from neighbours about concerns of illegal activity and drug cultivation in this area and as a result have seized potentially thousands of pounds worth of class B drugs.

"Without vital intelligence like this, this cannabis may otherwise have made it to the streets of Bedfordshire and continued to feed the wider network of criminality and exploitation that goes hand in hand with drug crime.

“We are committed to clamping down on drugs and would encourage all residents to report any suspicious activity in their area.”

