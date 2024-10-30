'Throwing fireworks, underage sales, and damaged property': Warning ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Police are primed to protect the community. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police have issued a warning and safety tips, as the clock changes give way to Halloween and Bonfire Night celebrations.

This weekend will also see many in the county celebrating Diwali.

While this time is positive for many enjoying celebrations among their communities, it can also be a frightening time for some, including the elderly, vulnerable and animals.

Community Policing Inspector Mohammed Nasar said: “We have just marked the clocks going back for the colder months and with this we tend to see an increase in certain types of crime.

“In addition, we see a rise in anti-social behaviour associated with Halloween and Bonfire Night. We respect that many people enjoy these events safely and considerately, but unfortunately we do know that some use these occasions as an excuse for callous and careless activity including criminal damage and illegal use of fireworks.

“The force has recently launched Operation Starbar, a collaborative scheme with Luton Council to reduce instances of illegal and anti-social firework use. We want to support our communities and allow for cultural celebration, particularly as Diwali takes place this week. However, we and our partners do wish to send a clear message that anti-social behaviour and criminality of any kind will not be tolerated.

“Please be mindful of others, particularly those with any vulnerabilities, and only call upon houses with Halloween signage outside.

“You can also help to reduce our demand and ensure our resources are available to assist those in urgent need by using our website for non-urgent reports.”

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Tizard added: “Using fireworks in a dangerous way can be threatening to residents and communities.

“Mindless acts such as throwing or lighting fireworks in public, can have devastating or even fatal consequences. Nobody should have to be a victim of anti-social behaviour.

“I urge people to think about the consequences reckless behaviour might have on others, particularly elderly people.

“I fully back Bedfordshire Police as they tackle any illegal of use fireworks and anti-social behaviour will be taken seriously.”

Halloween top tips

Remember to respect others and do not cause damage to someone else’s property.

If you don’t want visitors, consider displaying a ‘no trick or treating’ sign near your door or window.

Contact police on 101 with any concerns, or visit our website. Remember, always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

Only call 999 if you are in need, hoax calls can impact on our ability to service those with a genuine need.

If you are planning a night out, please remember that alcohol is never an excuse for anti-social or violent behaviour.

Fireworks top tips

You cannot buy fireworks if you’re under 18. Underage sale operations occur and traders risk losing their firework licences if caught selling to anyone under 18.

It’s against the law for anyone to set off fireworks during ‘night time hours’ except on certain occasions such as Bonfire Night (5 November) and particular cultural celebrations including Diwali – there is more information available on the Luton Council website.

Fireworks can only legally be sold at certain times of the year. If you know of anyone illegally using or selling fireworks, this is a crime and should be reported to police.

You can be fined or even imprisoned for the illegal use of or sale of fireworks.

Click here for government safety tips for using fireworks.