Three teens arrested during major drugs sting in Bedford

Three teenagers have been arrested after officers bust three different addresses in Bedford

An 18-year-old man and two boys aged 16 and 17 were taken into custody after all three were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs with the intent to supply. They have since been released on bail.

Drugs and other items associated with drug dealing were seized from the addresses, along with cash and designer clothing.

The drugs bust in Bedford

The drugs sting was carried out as part of a wider investigation into reports that children were being groomed and used as drug runners.

PC Anna Goddard said: “In Bedfordshire, drugs continue to be the bane of our communities, and often drug dealers are found to be exploiting children and young people to sell drugs and carry weapons.

“We are working tirelessly to crack down on these crime types and will continue to make our county a hostile place for anyone looking to sell drugs in our communities or exploit vulnerable people to further their criminal enterprise.

“This is why we are asking people to remain diligent and continue to report any drug dealing activity or suspicious behaviour to us.”

Anyone with information about drug activity can contact police on 101 or report it online

All these reports are fed into police intelligence systems and help officers build up a picture of what is happening in the county.