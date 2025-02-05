Three teens arrested after knifepoint robbery in Flitwick

Three teenagers were arrested and two knives seized after a robbery in Flitwick.

Police were called to Coniston Road at around 5.45pm on Saturday (February 1) after a teenage boy was approached by a group of other teenagers who stole his mobile phone, jacket and bank cards.

Three males were arrested shortly after – and officers were able to locate some of the stolen items.

Subsequently, one teenagers were charged with robbery and attempted robbery. Two teenagers were bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are still appealing for information around four other people believed to be part of the group, who were described as teenagers all wearing dark clothing.

Detective sergeant Mark Stewart from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a very scary incident for the victim and one that could have quickly escalated, resulting in more serious consequences.

"We understand that this may cause some concern to local residents, but we hope that the arrests and charges will provide some reassurance to them.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to let us know.”

Anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage or CCTV footage is asked to contact us either online or via 101 quoting reference 323 of February 1.

