Three teenagers charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Thomas Taylor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old died following the incident in Greenhill Street, Bedford at around 5.50pm on Wednesday (January 8).

Ahmed Adam, 18, of Mardale Close, Kempston, and two other males aged 16 and 17, who can’t be named for legal reasons, were arrested on Friday (January 10) and were charged with murder on Saturday (January 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been remanded into custody ahead of a court hearing at Luton Magistrates' Court today (Monday).

Thomas Taylor. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Detectives investigating the case made three more arrests over the weekend.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old male were arrested on Saturday (January 11) and remain in police custody for questioning.

An 18-year-old male was also arrested and has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Thomas’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand this was a shocking incident and we would like to reassure our local community that we are working tirelessly on this case and would urge anyone with information to get it touch with us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Cimarron or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

You can also use the Major Incident Public Portal to submit information.