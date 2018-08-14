Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife after fight in Bedford

Three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife following a fight in Bedford last night (Sunday).

Police were called at approximately 10.10pm, to reports of a fight in Tavistock Street involving a group of people.

Officers arrested three teenage boys on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article; a 15-year-old from Kettering, a 16-year-old from Bedford and a 14-year-old from Bedford. They have been taken to police custody for questioning.

Investigation Officer Emily Partington said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and we would appeal for anyone who has information or who witnessed the altercation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via its online reporting tool, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/17960/18. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.