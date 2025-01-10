Three teenagers arrested in murder investigation after 17-year-old stabbed to death in Bedford

Thomas Taylor. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Taylor who was stabbed to death near Bedford bus station on Wednesday (January 8).

The 17-year-old died after being attacked in Greenhill Street at around 5.50pm.

A 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds have today been arrested and taken into police custody for questioning.

A man in his 60s was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, leading the investigation for the Major Crime Unit, said: "This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life as a result of knife crime and serious youth violence.

“We want to reassure the wider community that officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry as well as carrying out increased patrols in the surrounding area.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or the lead up to it. We are also keen to speak to anyone who knows those involved, and we would encourage you to make contact with us via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).”

If you have any information contact police on 101 or online quoting Operation Cimarron.

You can also provide information anonymously, via the MIPP or via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.