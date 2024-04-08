Three people have been arrested over a string of armed robberies in Luton, Bedford and Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Three people have been arrested after a string of armed robberies in Luton, Bedford and Dunstable.

Two men and a woman were arrested by police in Luton after several incidents over the weekend.

On Friday (April 5) at 3pm, police were called to Ladbrokes in the Sundon Park Parade after men had threatened staff with a firearm and demanded money.

In the early hours of Saturday (April 6), officers were called to two more reports of similar offences in Bedford at the Verve Hotel and McDonald’s in Goldington Road. At 5.12pm, there was another incident at the Co-Op in Westfield Road in Dunstable.

Just before 6pm, officers found a vehicle in Luton believed to be linked to the incidents and after an area search, they arrested one man in his 40s, another man in his 30s and a woman, also in her 30s, on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody for questioning.