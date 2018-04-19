Three month closure order on Bedford property due to anti-social behaviour and drug related activity

A property in Bedford has been shut down following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug related activity.

The three-month closure order was granted for a property in Ashburnham Court following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The order was obtained by Bedfordshire Police working with Bedford Borough Council and Bedford Pilgrims Housing Association.

PC James Hunt said: “We remain committed to partnership working in order to disrupt antisocial behaviour within the county. We continue to encourage people to come forward with any information about crime or suspicious activity in their area.”

To report any suspicious activity in your area call 101 or use the force’s online reporting tool at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.