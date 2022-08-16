News you can trust since 1845

Three men in drugs arrest in Bedford's Queen's Park following tip-off

A member of the public called police

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:50 am

Three men have been arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a tip-off from a member of the public.

On Wednesday (August 10) at 10.20pm, police stopped three men in a vehicle in Hurst Grove, Bedford.

Suspected Class A drugs were recovered following a search and the men arrested.

The recovered drugs (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “A member of the public reported their concerns to the police, and officers acted on the information.

"If you are concerned about drug dealing or suspicious activity in your area, call 101 or report it online.”