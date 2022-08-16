Three men in drugs arrest in Bedford's Queen's Park following tip-off

Three men have been arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a tip-off from a member of the public.

On Wednesday (August 10) at 10.20pm, police stopped three men in a vehicle in Hurst Grove, Bedford.

Suspected Class A drugs were recovered following a search and the men arrested.

The recovered drugs (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

A police spokesman said: “A member of the public reported their concerns to the police, and officers acted on the information.