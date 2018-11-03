Three men charged with murder following shooting in Bedford

Three men have been charged with murder after the death of a man in Bedford last Saturday evening (27 October).

Patryk Olowniuk, 20, was found seriously injured in Leven Walk at around 9.40pm. Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead soon after.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday revealed that he died from a gunshot wound.

Lance Marshalleck, 30, of Northamptonshire, Ryan Davis, 27, of Bedford and Marcus West, 26, of Bedford were arrested on Thursday (1 November) and charged today (Friday) with murder.

Marshalleck was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence. They have all been remanded in custody.

Officers will continue to carry out patrols in the area, particularly today (Saturday) - a week on from Mr Olowniuk’s death- to provide further reassurance to the local community. They are also urging people to come and speak to them if they have any information which could further help with their investigation.

You can report information to police on 101 quoting Operation Mocha.

Alternatively you can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.