Two men from Hertfordshire and another man from Essex have been charged with two burglaries in Wootton.

Steven Clark, 22, of Broadfield Road, Harlow; James Clark, 22, of Mitchell Close, St Albans, and Michael Clark, 20, of Barnet Road, Potters Bar, were charged in connection to two incidents in Wootton on Saturday (27 April).

News

Steven was remanded in custody today (Monday) while James and Michael were released on conditional bail, all pending a future court date.