Three further arrests in connection with shooting in Bedford on Saturday

Detectives have made further arrests in the investigation into the death of 20-year-old Patryk Olowniuk in Bedford on Saturday night.

Three people, a 30-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Saturday (27 October) in Leven Walk, Brickhill.

Emergency services attended but Mr Olowniuk was pronounced dead shortly after. A post mortem examination carried out on Monday revealed that Mr Olowniuk died from a gunshot wound.

Officers will continue to carry out patrols to provide further reassurance to the local community and are urging people to come and speak to them if they have any information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Philip Moss from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, investigating, said: “Our investigation is progressing well and we are currently following several lines of enquiry to piece together the circumstances of what happened.

“We have made several arrests so far and are determined to bring those responsible for taking this young man’s life to justice.

“We understand that this incident will have caused concern amongst our communities, and we are maintaining a presence in the affected areas. We are still appealing to anyone with any information to get in touch with us as this could help our enquiries.”

You can report information to police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Operation Mocha.

Alternatively you can report information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.