Two men have been arrested after a woman was raped in Bedford earlier this week – and police are still urgently searching for more witnesses.

The victim was raped in a vehicle in a layby in Shortstown at around 5am on Monday (August 26), having recently left the town centre.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of rape and are currently in police custody for questioning.

A man in his 40s was initially arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Benjamin Robertson from the RASSO team said: “We have been following several lines of enquiry into this shocking incident, which have led to a total of three arrests. Investigations are continuing and our specialist officers are supporting the victim.

“However, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information. In particular we’d like to speak to two men who were in the vicinity of The Rose pub in the High Street in Bedford around 1.40am on Monday morning. One was wearing a grey jacket with white stripes and the other was wearing a long-sleeved green top.

“It is important to stress that we are treating these two men as witnesses, not suspects, and so would urge them to come forward as they could significantly help us with our investigation.

“We understand that members of the community are concerned by this incident and would like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to tackle male violence against women and girls and make Bedfordshire a safer place.

"If you have been a victim of sexual offences, please remember it is never too late to report and we are here to listen and support.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 or reporting online quoting Operation Musicbox or reference 40/47560/24.

Find out more here about what Bedfordshire Police is doing to tackle male violence against women and girls.