Three arrested following serious assault in Bedford nightclub

Three men have been arrested following an assault at a Bedford nightclub.

The men - aged in their 20s - have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They have all been bailed with conditions while police enquiries continue.

The incident took place at approximately 2.20am on Sunday, October 24, when a man was attacked in Vogue nightclub in the High Street.

He suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.