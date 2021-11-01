Three arrested following serious assault in Bedford nightclub
Victim was taken to hospital after attack
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:20 pm
Three men have been arrested following an assault at a Bedford nightclub.
The men - aged in their 20s - have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They have all been bailed with conditions while police enquiries continue.
The incident took place at approximately 2.20am on Sunday, October 24, when a man was attacked in Vogue nightclub in the High Street.
He suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.
You can contact officers by visiting Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101 and quote reference number 40/56844/21.