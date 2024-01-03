'This selfish act destroyed our lives': Mum of Bedford murder victim Ashish Nahar speaks of heartbreak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mother of a man who was murdered in Bedford’s Jubilee Park has joined forces with the police to help stop knife crime.

Ashish Nahar, 25, died in June of last year from a single stab wound to the heart. While walking in the park with a friend, 16-year-old Kamil Serba rode up behind the pair and stabbed Ashish in the chest before riding away. And last month, Serba was sentenced to at least 14-and-a-half years in prison.

Ashish’s mother – Anita Nahar – has teamed with Bedfordshire Police as part of an online ‘drop the knife’ campaign aimed at young people.

Ashish Nahar (Bedfordshire Police)

Here, she describes Ashish and the impact his brutal murder has had on her and the family.

“He was just a normal happy, cheerful and mischievous young man. Ashish's name meant blessing, and that's exactly what he was. A blessing to me as his mother, and a blessing to all those that had the privilege to know and love him. A blessing that has been taken from our family.

“I could have never imagined that I would be in this position, joining the countless mothers across our community and our country who grieve the loss of their child to knife crime. Knife crime is a heinous and cowardly offence and more must be done to stop it. Parents must step up and help their children. If they see signs of their child involved in carrying knives, they have to support them and help them through their challenges.

“Did Ashish face hurdles? Yes.

Ashish Nahar died on June 29 last year (Bedfordshire Police)

“Did I like all the decisions he made? No.

“But as his mother, I stood by him, i never stopped supporting him and getting him the help he needed, because he was my son. I knew all that he could achieve, and over time, he came to see for himself all that he was capable of and turned his life around – which I will always be so proud of him for. But now we'll never know what he would have achieved or gone on to be.

“In a public park, my son was stabbed to death in an unprovoked and barbaric act of violence. This selfish act not only destroyed and disrupted our lives, but it no doubt has and will continue to have a huge impact on the members of the public who tried to help my son, and on the medical professionals that fought to save his life. And to them, I want to say thank you.

“I also want to thank the judge who showed a great deal of empathy to my family as he sentenced my son's murderer to life in prison. We have received so much love, respect and affection from friends and family alike, which has meant a lot.”